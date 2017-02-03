Police search for West Haven bank robbery suspect

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in West Haven on Friday morning.

The robbery took place at the Wells Fargo Bank located on Campbell Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Police said a man, between the ages of 40 to 50 and about 5'10", entered the bank and demanded money. It is unclear if anything was taken during the robbery.

The suspect, who was wearing gold colored rim glasses and a blue jacket, may have fled the area in a black-colored vehicle with a partial Connecticut license plate of AD 6650 or AD 6550.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Friday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the West Haven Police Department Detective Division at 203-937-3905

