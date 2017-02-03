QU presents town of Hamden with almost $1.5 million check

While contentious at times, Quinnipiac University and the town of Hamden said their relationship was back on solid ground after the town received a nearly $1.5 million on Friday.

QU presented the town with a check for $1.4 million on Friday afternoon.

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng and Quinnipiac President John Lahey said the relationship is as good as its been in a long time.

"For some property taxes, for support for police and EMT services, and a voluntary contribution,” Lahey said.

Leng said the check will be a big help for Hamden.

"These dollars are going to go towards a lot of things,” Leng said. “Will help our general fund, our budget this year, which is terrific as we work to balance our budget, and they're also going to go to arts programs, concert series, help us with fireworks."

This is in addition to the $3.1 million Hamden will receive in payment in lieu of taxes.

It hasn't always been happy times between Hamden and Quinnipiac. It was parties in Hamden neighborhoods helped sour the town's relationship with Quinnipiac University.

"There was one day I remember, there were kids throwing beer bottles everywhere and I was going around the block, picking up bottles,” Melissa Palmieri, of Hamden, said. “They were walking up and down the street all drunk."

Much of it had to do with the school's rapid growth and the town wanting QU to crack down on student behavior off campus. Both sides said on Friday the better relationship was from better communicating and also compromising.

In addition to the check, Lahey announced the school is looking at building a senior dorm, which would bring some 200 students back to campus.

"It’s a two-way relationship,” Lahey said. “The town has important issues they need to make sure are taken care of, particularly the quality of life for the citizens here in Hamden. And obviously Quinnipiac University has needs, and I think this year, most of those have come together in a positive way."

"A page turner if you will in university and town relations and I hope it will get better from here,” Leng said.



Besides money, Quinnipiac also announced its campus shuttle will soon start stopping once again in the Hamden business district and shopping plazas.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.