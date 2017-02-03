Local restaurants prepare wings for game day

Wings and the Super Bowl go hand in hand and with just a couple of days until the big game, restaurants are kicking it into high gear to make sure they're ready.

At Slider's in Plainville wings are definitely on the menu every day, but especially for Super Bowl Sunday.

"Fifty wings go out the door every two minutes starting at 9 a.m. to 7 o'clock tonight," said Cindie Cascio from Slider's Grill and Bar.

Six fryers will be going all day to make a total of 20,000 wings. and that's just a fraction of what the nation will eat as a whole.

According to the "National Chick Council," this Sunday Americans are expected to eat more than 1.3 billion wings. That's enough to stretch from Gillette Stadium to the Georgia Dome almost 80 times.

"I think it's just a tradition. It's something that started years ago and has continued," a customer said.

As the wings make their way to restaurants like Slider's across the country, football fans are getting ready to place their orders, most choosing to enjoy their wings at home.

"For Super Bowl Sunday we have a lot of to go. We have more to go's than it is in-house orders," Cascio said.

