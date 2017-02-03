House votes to overturn disability gun law

A rule that was inspired by the Sandy Hook shootings is on its way to being scrapped.

Republicans in the House voted to overturn a rule that intended to limit the ability of those who mental illness to purchase guns.

The House voted 235-180 to pass a measure that would overturn a rule that was supposed to keep guns out of the hands of certain mentally disabled people. The Social Security Administration had to give the information of severely disabled recipients to the gun buying background check system.

The idea for it came after the Sandy Hook shootings where Adam Lanza, who suffered from Asperger's, OCD, and more used guns in his mother's home to carry out the tragic massacre.

The rule was finalized as the Obama administration was winding down.

"It's barely been implemented, so even if it passed the Senate it really isn't a change in law because the rule hadn't really gone into effect," said Senator Chris Murphy.

Connecticut senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, who dedicated years to gun reform, were angered today by the House vote. This rule was not popular, coming under fire from the Connecticut Citizen's Defense League.

"We think this is the wrong approach," said Scott Wilson, President of CCDL.

The ACLU also agreed that the rule didn't provide the opportunity for due process.

"We think it's a good decision given that the ruling quite frankly cast a broad net over thousands, upon thousands of gun owners and there was already a system in place to adjudicate individuals who are truly mentally deficient, who should not possess a firearm," Wilson said.

The system Wilson is talking about flags anyone with criminal history during the background check process. In Newtown, the epicenter of the push, gun control advocates said this makes America a more dangerous place.

"For them to take steps immediately to repeal laws that would keep all of us safe is outrageous," said Po Murray, Newtown Action Alliance.

Eyewitness News reached out to both State Police and Attorney General Jepsen to see if this could supersede any state laws and the agencies are looking into it.

The next step is for the Republican controlled Senate to vote and the President would need to sign it, but the White House has indicated President Trump supports the repeal.

