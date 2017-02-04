Large water main break reported in Newington

Pascone Place in Newington is blocked off as MDC crews working to repair a water main break. (WFSB)

Crews from the Metropolitan District are on scene of a large water main break in Newington.

Officials said they were called to Pascone Place just after 2 a.m. after the break was called in.

Crews discovered a large 12" water main had burst causing the leak. They were able to shutdown water to begin repairs to the main, however, several area businesses are without water at this time.

The majority of the businesses in the area are currently closed, however, repairs could take several hours which could lead to some issues for those in the rea.

Officials said they hope to have water restored sometime between 8 and 10 a.m. Saturday.

