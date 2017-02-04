Route 20 closed in Hartland due to serious crash

A stretch of Route 20 has been closed in Hartland after a serious early morning crash.

Officials said the road is closed in the area of Route 181 after the single vehicle crash occurred around 4:30 a.m.

Police have not provided details on the extent of injuries, but a Life Star helicopter was requested to the scene.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate and drivers are being urged to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.