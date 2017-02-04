Multiple ambulances requested to Route 2 crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Multiple ambulances requested to Route 2 crash

MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) -

Four ambulances have been requested to a serious crash on Route 2 in Marlborough.

Officials said the crash is on the westbound side of the highway just prior to exit 13.

Dispatchers said multiple 911 calls were received reporting the accident as a rollover crash.

The extent of injuries and exact number of injuries is unknown at this time.

WFSB has a crew heading to the scene, we will provide you updates as soon as they come into our newsroom.

