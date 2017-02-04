Man walks way from store with 50" TV

Police need to identify this man who stole a TV from the Wal-Mart in Waterford. (Waterford Police Dept. Facebook page)

Waterford police said a man was able to walk out of the local Wal-Mart with a 50" TV in his cart he didn't pay for.

The theft occurred on Friday afternoon at the Wal-Mart on the Parkway North.

Police said the suspect left the area in a red-colored vehicle.

The TV was valued at nearly $600.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Waterford Police Department at 860-442-9451.

