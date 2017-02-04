Bank robbery suspect quickly caught by plain-clothed officer

Angel Colon who was arrested and charged with robbery. (Hartford Police Dept.)

Hartford police were able to quickly arrest the man who robbed a bank Friday after he was seen by a plain-clothed officer.

Police said they were called shortly after 1 p.m. by staff at the Key Bank located at 1700 Park Street after a man walked into the facility and handed the teller a note demanding cash.

Bank employees were able to give police a description of the suspect which was broadcasted out to other officers in the area.

Within minutes an officer spotted a man matching the description and carrying cash in his hand. The man was detained and later identified to be the bank robbery suspect, 47-year-old Angel Colon of Hartford.

Colon was placed under arrest and charged with robbery first-degree and larceny second-degree.

Police located $428 on Colon which was believed to all have been stolen from the bank.

