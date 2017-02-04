Bridgeport man killed in accident on birthday

State police responded to a single car accident on Interstate 95 in Milford that killed a 20-year-old man.

Police said the driver identified as Bridgeport man, Ricard Phagoo, lost control, slid into the gore area, struck a light pole, then a tree before coming to a halt.

Emergency crews transported Phagoo to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accident took place early Saturday morning on Phagoo’s 20th birthday.

