Arrest made after toddler taken to hospital with severe burns

Rocky Hill police arrested a man after a 2-year-old child with severe burns was brought to the hospital on Saturday.

Police said a family member brought the child to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where hospital staff determined the child’s burns were caused by an electrical fire. The child is in serious condition.

Rocky Hill Lieutenant Robert Catania said the fire at a residence on 200 Cold Springs Rd in Rocky Hill, a division of the Century Hills Apartment Complex, was never reported to the police or fire department but occurred early Saturday morning.

Police investigation determined the information from the crime scene and witnesses was inconsistent with the initial reports, therefore police said they shifted their focus to the last adult to have had contact with the child. Police turned the search to a friend of the child’s mother.

After an interview, police arrested 27-year-old, Rocky Hill resident Michael Shamel Davis and charged him with Risk of Injury to a Minor, Reckless Endangerment, Interfering with Police, Tampering with Evidence, Third Degree Arson, and Issuing a False Statement.

Davis is being held on a $100,000 bond and is due in court on Monday, Feb. 6.

Police and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) are investigating this incident. They are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Rocky Hill Police Department at 860.258.7640.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.