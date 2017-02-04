Child hit by car in Fairfield school parking lot

A child was struck by a car in the parking lot of Tomlinson Middle School parking lot on Saturday at about 4:20 p.m.

Police said the driver, 76-year-old Norwalk resident Gary Potmesil hit the child with the left front fender of his 2006 Toyota Camry.

The child’s mother was nearby and called 911 immediately, police said. The child was transported to Bridgeport Hospital via ambulance and is in stable condition.

The collision is under investigation by the Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.