No injuries reported in Farmington house fire

A section of Route 10 in Farmington has reopened following a Sunday morning house fire.

The fire broke out at a home on Route 10, between Meadow Road and Wellington Drive

No injuries were reported and nobody was home at the time the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

