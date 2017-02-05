Multiple towns respond to fire on East Canaan campgrounds

State Police said multiple towns have responded to a fire at a camp site in East Canaan.

A fire at the Lone Oak campground broke out shortly before 10 a.m., according to police.

Police said the property's main office became fully engulfed.

Firefighters from North Canaan, Sheffield, Lakeville, Winchester, Norfolk and Falls Village responded to the scene.

No one was inside the office at the time of the fire, according to police.

Refresh this page for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.