PD: Plainfield man found with more than 25 bags of heroin

A Plainfield man is facing charges after he was found to be in possession of over 25 bags of heroin.

Police responded to Shepard Hill Road for the report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road. Police said they found 39-year-old David Colon in the car, and he was waiting for someone to meet him with gas, as he had run out.

Colon would not take his hands out of his pocket when asked, police said, and ultimately, they found him with more than 25 bags of heroin which were packaged for sale.

Police also found paraphernalia, which included packaging material.

He was charged with possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of heroin within 1,500 feet of a school, possession of heroin with intent to sell within $1,500 of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 21.

Colon was also arrested last month, and was found to be in possession of crack cocaine. He was charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

