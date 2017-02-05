Wintry weather could impact Tuesday morning commute

It’ll be a quiet start to the work week, but it won’t last long.

After a quiet Monday, a storm system moves in on Tuesday, possibly in time for the morning commute.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said at first, the air will be cold enough for snow, but it will warm up as the day goes on.

This will cause the precipitation to change over to sleet and freezing rain.

“This could be a messy storm with some accumulation of snow and ice expected,” Cameron said.

For parts of the state, especially along the shore, an icy mix is expected to change to all rain before the day is over.

For the rest of the state, Cameron said the freezing rain could linger into the evening hours, but then a changeover to all rain will happen.

Temperatures will be on the rise, and could reach the 40s and low 50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be warm, and moderate to heavy rain showers are expected in the morning. It will taper off by the afternoon, and temperatures will gradually drop, Cameron said.

The cold air comes back for the end of the week.

Thursday will be partly sunny and windy, with highs in the 30s, at best. A flurry is possible as well.

Friday will bright, but cold, with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

