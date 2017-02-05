Jury to begin hearing evidence in baby killing case

A jury is set to begin hearing evidence in the murder trial of a Connecticut man charged with throwing his 7-month son off a 90-foot-high bridge.

The state is scheduled to start presenting its case against Tony Moreno on Wednesday in Middletown Superior Court.

The 23-year-old Middletown man pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the July 2015 death of his son, Aaden.

Police say Moreno threw Aaden off the Arrigoni Bridge over the Connecticut River between Middletown and Portland and then jumped off himself after arguing with the boy's mother.

Moreno's lawyer is trying to bar prosecutors from using statements Moreno made to police while he was in the hospital recovering from his fall from the bridge.

A hearing on the issue is scheduled to resume Monday.

