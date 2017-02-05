Immigrant students plan to turn out legislative hearing

Immigrant students without legal status in the United States say they plan to turn out in large numbers for a legislative hearing on whether to make them eligible for institutional financial assistance at state-run colleges and universities.

The Connecticut General Assembly's Higher Education Committee is scheduled to hear testimony Tuesday on a bill that would make the immigrant students eligible for different forms of financial aid funded by tuition payments from all students.

Advocates of the legislation say the current system is unfair to the immigrant students, who must pay into the fund but can't apply for the money.

Similar bills have been proposed over the last several years, but did not manage to clear the full General Assembly.

