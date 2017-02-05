Boy, man rescued after falling through ice at Milford pond

A man and a 10-year-old boy are recovering after they were rescued from a frozen pond on Sunday.

Police Officer Michael DeVito said it happened at Mondo Pond, behind JFK Middle School, a little after 4 p.m.

A group of boys were playing on the ice when one fell through.

A group of people ran to help, including the 60-year-old man who tried to rescue the boy but he fell in as well.

Rescuers were able to get the boy and the man out of the pond with a rope.

"They were able to use rope and a chain of officers and they were able to pull him to rescue," DeVito said.

They did not suffer major injuries, but were taken to separate hospitals for observation.

