Boy, man rescued after falling through ice at Milford pond

Avon neighbors called police after a bear tried to get into their homes this weekend.More >
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >
An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in southeastern Washington after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.More >
A victim's post about being raped in Torrington has gone viral as police continue the incident.More >
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >
A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin.More >
People in Waterbury are finding themselves with big headaches and hours wasted after getting taxed for a car that isn’t theirs.More >
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United flight with her family. She had to go to the bathroom, and flight attendants handed her a plastic cup. Then, they shamed her and told her they would report her.More >
It’s a story you saw first here on Western Mass News. A photo taken by Western New England University Women’s Lacrosse team at a Cinco de Mayo celebration has been criticized...More >
