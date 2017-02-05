Health officials warn about rabid raccoon after woman bitten in Rocky Hill

A raccoon (not the one pictured) bit a woman in Rocky Hill (WFSB file photo)

Police and local health officials are asking Connecticut residents to be on alert after a woman was attacked by a raccoon in Rocky Hill over the weekend.

Officers said a raccoon bit a woman as she was standing outside on Valley Brook Road on Saturday. The raccoon ran off, and animal control is now looking for it.

On Tuesday, Central Connecticut Heath District warned residents of the raccoon because the animal is believed to be rabid.

Rabies can be deadly for humans. Raccoons along with skunks, bats, foxes and coyotes are some of the most common wild animals that carry rabies, which attacks a person's nervous system, according to Central Connecticut Heath District.

Rabies is commonly given to humans through the bite of an infected animal, according to Central Connecticut Heath District.

According to Central Connecticut Heath District, the signs of possible rabies infection in both wild and domesticated animals are the following:

shyness of a normally friendly pet

fearlessness (of humans) in wild animals

uncharacteristic excitability, aggressiveness, or restlessness

sudden mood changes

excessive drooling

abnormal activity during the time of day the animal is usually inactive

eating substances that are not normally eaten

paralysis

Anyone who sees a raccoon acting abnormally, or outside during daylight, should call the Rocky Hill Police Department at 860-258-7640.

