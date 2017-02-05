Southington students prepare thousands of sandwiches for fundraiser

Ahead of Sunday’s big game, members of Southington High School's marching band, their parents and volunteers assembled thousands of grinders to raise funds for the group's upcoming season.

Students took 'Super Sub' orders back in January, and delivered them Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday morning, the cafeteria at Southington High School was bustling, with members of the school's marching band.

About 60 students, along with their parents and dedicated volunteers, gathered to prepare thousands of 12-inch grinders.

"I always look forward to it each year, talking with my friends, and we joke around a lot,” said Jordan Lamkins, a senior at the school.

The sale is one of the largest fundraisers for the marching band, and it is something the group has done for decades.

"We were here, 30 years ago, making subs like they are,” said Michelle Pestillo, who met her husband in the school’s marching band.

Now they have a sophomore son in the group.

"It's so surreal. It's great to see the kids working together, they're doing a great job,” said Dave Pestillo.

The high schoolers worked well into the morning to assemble 2,300 turkey, ham and Italian combo subs.

While the task might seem daunting, one of this year’s co-chairs Liz Chasse said they really have the process down.

"They'll start with an assembly line, there will be three or four kids on a side,” Chasse said.

Between sales and donations, Chasse said $25,000 were raised this year.

"It takes a lot of fundraising to make sure they have the support they need to get to the competitions, to make sure they're uniforms are looking great, to the props, there are so many things you don't think about that they need to make this program successful and make it work,” Chasse said.

