Lawmakers hear public opinion on rail bypass plan

Avon neighbors called police after a bear tried to get into their homes this weekend.More >
Avon neighbors called police after a bear tried to get into their homes this weekend.More >
Two people were killed in a crash in Woodbury Tuesday afternoon.More >
Two people were killed in a crash in Woodbury Tuesday afternoon.More >
The president took notice of comments made by Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday morning. But Blumenthal said the president's comments wouldn't silence him.More >
The president took notice of comments made by Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday morning. But Blumenthal said the president's comments wouldn't silence him.More >
FBI agents arrested a 19-year-old California man accused of taking pornographic photos and videos of underage boys while babysitting them.More >
FBI agents arrested a 19-year-old California man accused of taking pornographic photos and videos of underage boys while babysitting them.More >
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United flight with her family. She had to go to the bathroom, and flight attendants handed her a plastic cup. Then, they shamed her and told her they would report her.More >
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United flight with her family. She had to go to the bathroom, and flight attendants handed her a plastic cup. Then, they shamed her and told her they would report her.More >
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >
Christopher Boykin, best known for his role on MTV’s “Rob & Big,” dion Tuesday of a heart attack, according to sources at People Magazine. Boykin starred in “Rob & Big” with Rob Dyrdek, former professional skateboarder turned MTV star.More >
Christopher Boykin, best known for his role on MTV’s “Rob & Big,” dion Tuesday of a heart attack, according to sources at People Magazine. Boykin starred in “Rob & Big” with Rob Dyrdek, former professional skateboarder turned MTV star.More >
A California woman said she’s used having big babies, but none as big as her newborn son who weighs more than 13 pounds!More >
A California woman said she’s used having big babies, but none as big as her newborn son who weighs more than 13 pounds!More >
A teen was killed in a cash in Ledyard on Tuesday afternoon.More >
A teen was killed in a cash in Ledyard on Tuesday afternoon.More >
After nearly 6 months, police have made an arrest in a Hartford murder.More >
After nearly 6 months, police have made an arrest in a Hartford murder.More >