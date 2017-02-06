Early morning crash in Suffield closes road

A single car crash in Suffield has closed a section of a busy road early Monday morning.

According to police, the car was traveling on Mountain Road around 2 a.m. when the vehicle struck a pole.

Police said a section of Mountain Road between Phelps Road and North and South Shore road will be closed as utility companies make necessary repairs.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

