Wintry weather expected for Tuesday morning commute

Some slick driving conditions may arrive on Tuesday, just in time for the morning drive.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a light wintry mix will develop in the pre-dawn hours on Tuesday.

"A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and freezing rain will become steadier tomorrow morning, especially after the morning commute," DePrest said.

There could be a little snow in the beginning, but DePrest said no accumulation is expected.

Pockets of freezing rain could linger in northern Connecticut on Tuesday afternoon, but much of the state will see a changeover to rain.

Still, a winter weather advisory has been issued for the state's northern counties of Litchfield, Hartford, Windham and Tolland.

For Litchfield County, it goes into effect at 4 a.m. on Tuesday. For the other counties, it begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

A Freezing Rain Advisory was issued for the northern parts of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties, from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The precipitation creeps into Fairfield County first, then spreads north and east, according to Futurecast.

"High temperatures will range from the middle 30s in northern portions of the state to the middle 40s near the Coast of New London County," DePrest said.

More rain is expected Tuesday night, and temperatures will rise as a warm front passes through the state.

"Temperatures could reach the low and middle 50s in many locations before dawn Wednesday. A strong southwesterly breeze will develop as well," DePrest said.

A few showers are possible Wednesday morning, but then it will turn partly sunny.

The air turns colder Wednesday night, as temperatures drop into the 20s and lower 30s.

A storm will also be moving towards the state, and snow or a wintry mix is expected to overspread the state around midnight and snow will become steadier and heavier in the pre-dawn hours.

DePrest said snow could have a big impact on the Thursday morning commute, but it all depends on the storm track.

The European Model and the RPN are forecasting a brushing of light snow, while the GFS is forecasting enough snow to plow and shovel.

"Since there is so much discrepancy among the forecast guidance models, we won’t put any snowfall numbers on the storm just yet. However, there is the potential for a heavy snowfall," DePrest said.

