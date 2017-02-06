Water main break closes portion of West Hartford road

A water main break is affecting traffic on Fern Street in West Hartford. (WFSB photo)

A water main break has closed a portion of a road in West Hartford.

Police said Fern Street is closed between Robin Road and Trout Brook Drive.

The Metropolitan District Commission said the 8 inch main was installed in 1928 and was shut down at 7 a.m. on Monday.

Eight properties on Fern Street to Ballard Drive were affected.

Repairs are expected to last between 6 and 8 hours, which puts the completion time between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

