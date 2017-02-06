Pats' historic comeback has gear makers working overtime

While many New England Patriots fans slept off the highs of a historic comeback victory, clothing makers across New England worked overtime to get championship gear on store shelves.

One of the places that has shifted into high gear is Gima Sport in Hartford.

Employees told Eyewitness News that they got to work right after the Pats' 34-28 Super Bowl comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.

It was the first ever overtime game in Super Bowl history.

Gima Sport is hoping to capitalize on that moment and put it on hats and shirts. Its machines have been running since 3:30 a.m.

"We've got t-shirts and hats going for the first time," said Roberto Giansiracusa, Gima Sort. "We've always done hats. So it's exciting."

Its owners said the company is filling thousands of orders that will be shipped around the country.

"In a situation like this, they have companies come to pick up because it's a hot market," Giansiracusa They need these in the stores today and tonight."

At Dick's Sporting Goods in Newington, people were outside waiting in cars before the doors even opened. They hoped to be among the first to get their hands on some gear.

"That's right, [I] get my patriots championship gear, woo hoo!" said Dave McNeice, Wethersfield. "The one thing I could teach all the kids in the world is never give up and that's what [The Patriots] did."

Dustin Deprey of Newington said he had just come from serving the military overseas and the game was the first one he watched all season.

"I'm getting my fiancee her shirt and I'm going to get myself one," he said. "We did it last year and 2014 and we are doing it again this year."

McNeice joked that he may put some of his newly purchased merchandise under glass.

Lu Tyler of Newington said she was so stressed that she could hardly watch when the Pats were losing.

"They pulled it off," she said, holding her championship gear. "I am all set. I am going to wear it all day. I may wear it to bed."

Some people told Eyewitness News that they bought the gear to wear while others bought them as souvenirs to remember what they called one of the greatest football games ever.

