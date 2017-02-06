Man facing charges after child was seriously burned faces judge

A man arrested by Rocky Hill police after a child was burned appeared in court on Monday.

According to police, Michael Shamel Davis faces several charges, including arson, risk of injury and reckless endangerment.

They said the incident happened early Saturday morning at the Century Hills Apartment Complex.

Investigators said that at first, they were told the 2-year-old boy was burned in an electrical fire. However, Davis was arrested after they found inconsistencies with his story.

"I would never personally think that my brother would be capable of doing anything like that and I would honestly, speaking for him, I feel like it was an accident," said Shunyce Davis, Michael's sister.

Police said Davis was watching his girlfriend's child when this happened, but officers didn't know about the burns until after the boy was taken to the hospital.

The Department of Children and Families is also investigating what happened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rocky Hill Police Department at 860-258-7640.

Eyewitness News has learned that Davis does not have a criminal past.

