2 dead in wrong way Wilbur Cross crash

Two people were killed in a crash involving a wrong way driver on the Wilbur Cross Parkway, according to state police.

Andrea Rossi, 53, of Long Island City, NY and 27-year-old Erica Farland of Ossining, NY were identified as the people who died.

Troopers said Farland was traveling north in a southbound lane of Route 15 when she collided with Rossi just south of exit 59 in New Haven.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday.

Rossi and Farland were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital were both were pronounced dead.

The crash closed the highway overnight. It has since reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact state police.

