Man accused of biting off part of woman's tongue

A man in West Haven is accused of biting off part of a woman's tongue, according to police.

Officers said they arrested 21-year-old Joseph Angle on Saturday around 11:30 p.m.

They said they were called to a home on Kenneth Street for a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, they found the woman with what they described as "extensive facial injuries."

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers worked through the day on Saturday and were able to find Angle on Sunday afternoon.

He was charged with first-degree assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint and breach of peace.

His bond was set at $150,000.

Angle is scheduled to face a judge on Monday in Milford.

