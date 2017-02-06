Crash on I-95 in Milford turns fatal

A man from Bridgeport was killed in a weekend crash in Milford.

State police said Richardo Phagoo Jr. was traveling south on Interstate 95 just before exit 36 when he lost control of the vehicle.

It happened on Saturday just before 5:30 a.m.

Phagoo crossed into the area where the exit ramp splits from the highway. Troopers said he hit a tree.

He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

However, he died as a result of his injuries.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

