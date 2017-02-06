Lebanon Middle School dismisses early due to hazmat situation

The Lebanon Middle School dismissed for the day on Monday because of a cleaning chemical spill. (WFSB photo)

The Lebanon Middle School dismissed early on Monday because of a hazmat issue.

The superintendent's office confirmed the early dismissal.

Officials said a container of solvent used to clean the school's septic system leaked in a custodian area.

They said there was a strong odor and the chemical can cause eye and throat irritation.

The school is located on Exeter Road.

Students were led to nearby Lyman Memorial High School and dismissed at 9:15 a.m.

Officials did not anticipate the school being closed on Tuesday.

