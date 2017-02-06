The following document is the filling for the bankruptcy by Eastern Outfitters.

Parent company of Bob's and Eastern Mountain Sports files for bankruptcy

The parent company for Bob's and Eastern Mountain Sports filed for bankruptcy on Sunday morning.

Eastern Outfitters, LLC filed a voluntary petition in bankruptcy court for relief under chapter 11 of title 11.

When a company files chapter 11, it is planning a reorganization in order to pay debtors and remain in business.

No stores were expected to close due to filling at this time.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Bob's Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports for comment on Monday.

