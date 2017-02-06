Big game ads create big business buzz

As they typically do, the advertisements that aired during Sunday's Super Bowl game generated laughter, controversy and buzz.

From actress Melissa McCarthy being an environmentalist for Kia to a steamy Mr. Clean making housework provocative, there were hits and misses.

Here are some of the favorites:

Which one did you think was the best? Vote in our poll here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.