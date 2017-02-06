Lady Gaga's post-game tour includes stop in Connecticut

Following positive reviews of her dazzling halftime performance, Lady Gaga announced plans for a new world tour.

According to Mohegan Sun, one of the stops of the tour will be at its casino.

Lady Gaga's Joanne World Tour starts on Aug. 1 in Vancouver, BC before heading overseas. Then she comes back to the U.S. and wraps up in Salt Lake City in December.

The stop at the Mohegan Sun Arena is set for Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $49 to $399 and go on sale on Feb. 20 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster customers may log on to ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster’s national toll free Charge By Phone number 1.800.745.3000. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 21, but are subject to availability.

Mohegan Sun said Lady Gaga has amassed 30 million global album sales and 150 million single sales.

Her most recent album, Joanne, debuted at 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

