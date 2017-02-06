The mother of three young children found severely neglected was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the abuse. The children's father is also expected to face charges in the case.

3 more people arrested in connection with child neglect in Killingly

Three more people were arrested after three children were in found in neglect at Connecticut home last year.

Police charged 24-year-old Nicholas Emory, 33-year-old James Emory and 39-year-old Kyle Emory were all charged with risk of injury to minor. Nicholas Emory was also charged with negligent cruelty to persons.

Donna Rodeheffer, 33, was previously charged with three counts of risk of injury to a child and negligent cruelty to persons in November.

The arrests come after a 3-year-old, 5-year-old and 6-year-old were found in neglect in a Killingly home on July 21. State police said the children were "missing many of their teeth," "malnourished," "dehydrated" and "not able to talk."

These three children, who "were found to be very underweight" and were in diapers, were put in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Nicholas Emory, James Emory and Kyle Emory were expected to be arraigned at Danielson Superior Court on Monday.

