Animal shelter searches for owner who left dog tied up in West Haven

This dog was left tied to a pole in park in West Haven on Monday morning. (West Haven Animal Shelter Facebook)

Animal shelter officials are looking for the owner of a dog that was left tied to a pole in a West Haven park Monday morning.

The West Haven Animal Shelter said the dog was found Morris Park.

Authorities said the male dog had "slipped his collar and just sat there waiting for help." He was found cold and scared.

"The dog is in okay shape, it wasn't that cold last night, obviously no food, no water, and had been sprayed by a skunk," said West Haven Police Sgt. Eric Pimer.

Pimer said a person out walking their dog noticed the pup tied up at Morse Park on Monday morning.

They believe he is a boxer-pit bull mix, likely 2 or 3 years old.

Animal control officers are trying to find the owner because they don't know the dog's history.

If the owner doesn't come forward, they're likely going to get arrested.

"The charge for abandonment falls under animal cruelty, which is $1,000 fine, possibly a year in jail," Pimer said.

Officials are hoping it won't be much longer that he is at the shelter.

"We have to hold it for seven days, after seven days people can come in, put in an application and we vet those, and find it the best home we can," Pimer said.

Anyone with information about the owner or the dog is asked to call the West Haven Animal Shelter at 203-937-3642.

