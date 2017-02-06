Wet/Icy today, then from 50s to a plowable snow...

AFTERNOON UPDATE

The Winter Weather Advisory now remains in effect for the 4 northern counties of CT until 7pm. The Freezing rain advisory will continue for interior portions of Fairfield and New Haven Counties until 6pm.

As of the Noon hour, waves of rain with areas of freezing rain continue moving throughout the state. For coastal and southeastern CT, the precipitation will be coming down in the form of rain. Meanwhile near and north of I-84, expect pockets or periods of freezing rain to continue... this could lead to slick travel, especially on bridges/overpasses and on untreated surfaces (sidewalks, decks, parking lots). Temperatures will slowly rise this afternoon, to the 40s for the coastline and well above freezing later this evening (farther inland).

Tomorrow, expect partial clearing and for temperatures to be quite mild, reaching the 50s in many spots. Enjoy it while you can as our models continue to indicate that a coastal storm will develop, spreading snow into Connecticut Wednesday night and Thursday. As of right now, it looks plowable... with an increasing likelihood of 6" or more of snow accumulation. There is still some uncertainty to the magnitude and duration given model discrepancies, so stay tuned!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY AND TONIGHT…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for all of Northern Connecticut. For Litchfield County, the advisory went into effect at 4:00 this morning and expires at 1:00 this afternoon. For Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties, the advisory went into effect at 6:00 this morning and remains in effect until 7:00 this evening.

A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY has been issued for Northern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties until 1:00 this afternoon.

A storm will track through the Great Lakes Region and the warm front will slowly move northward, but it may not pass through Connecticut until tonight.

A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and freezing rain will become steadier this morning, especially after the morning commute. There may be a little snow at the very beginning, but little or no accumulation is expected. Pockets of freezing rain could linger in Northern Connecticut this afternoon, but much of the state will see a change to all rain. High temperatures will range from the middle 30s in northern portions of the state to the middle 40s near the Coast of New London County.

We’ll have more rain showers tonight as temperatures rise in a big way as the warm front finally passes through the state. Temperatures could reach the low and middle 50s in many locations before dawn tomorrow. A strong southwesterly breeze will develop as well.

TOMORROW AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

The storm will track well to the north of New England and the trailing cold front will sweep through Connecticut in the morning.

A few showers are possible early in the morning, then the sky will become partly sunny. Total rainfall from the storm could reach or exceed 0.50”. A strong southwesterly breeze will turn northwesterly later in the morning and gusts to 30 mph are possible during the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 50s, but they will gradually begin to drop during the afternoon. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for February 8th is 63 degrees, set in 1933. That record should be safe. However, the record for Bridgeport is 57 degrees, set on February 8th in 1957. That could be close!

The air will turn colder tomorrow night as temperatures drop into the 20s and lower 30s. At the same time, a storm will advance toward the Mid-Atlantic Coast. Snow or a wintry mix is expected to overspread the state around midnight and snow may become steadier and heavier in the pre-dawn hours.

THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT…

Snow could have a big impact on the Thursday morning commute, but that all depends on the storm track. Some models, like the European Model and the RPM are forecasting a brushing of light snow. However, the GFS is forecasting enough snow to plow and to shovel. Since there is so much discrepancy among the forecast guidance models, we won’t put any snowfall numbers on the storm just yet. However, there is the potential for a heavy snowfall. We will keep you posted!

The storm will move out to sea Thursday afternoon and weather conditions will improve. The sky will begin to clear, but it will be windy and cold with highs in the low and middle 30s.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, windy and much colder. The mercury will dip into teens and wind chill temperatures will drop to zero or below at times.

FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT…

Friday will be a windy, cold day with highs only in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens Friday afternoon. Sunshine will mix with clouds during the afternoon and a few flurries or snow showers may develop.

More snow showers can be expected Friday night as milder air flows into Southern New England on a south to southwesterly breeze. There could be a minor accumulation of snow. Temperatures won’t drop off too much. We expect overnight lows to be in the 20s.

THE WEEKEND…

A nice warm-up is in the forecast! Saturday should be partly to mostly cloudy with a few snow and rain showers possible. Temperatures are expected to reach 40-45. Sunday should start out dry, but a storm will approach New England from the west and therefore we are forecasting rain for Sunday afternoon. There may be a wintry mix at the start. High temperatures should range from the upper 30s to the low and middle 40s from north to south.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Monday should be partly sunny with a strong northwesterly breeze. Colder air will overspread Connecticut, but temperatures may still manage to reach 40 degrees or higher before the colder weather takes hold.

JANUARY 2017 RECAP

January was a very mild month here. In fact, it was the warmest January on record in Bridgeport with an average temperature of 36.9 degrees! The previous record was 36.8 degrees in January of 1950. At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, the average temperature was 32.7 degrees. While that is 6.6 degrees above normal, it wasn’t even close to a record. The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1932 when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. The 2nd warmest January was in 1913 when the average temperature was 37.1. January 1933 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 36.6 and the 4th warmest January was in 1990 when the average temperature was 34.6 degrees. 5th place goes to January 1950 with an average temperature of 34.5.

At Windsor Locks, this January was a little wetter than normal. Total precipitation was 3.49”. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for January is 3.23”. Snowfall was a little below normal with a total of 8.4”. A normal January sees 12.3”. When I refer to normal, I am really talking about a 30 year average.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

