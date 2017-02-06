Bristol police search for man who robbed Liberty Bank

Police say this man robbed the Liberty Bank on Monday (Liberty Bank surveillance)

Police in Bristol are searching for a man who robbed the Liberty Bank on Farmington Avenue on Monday afternoon.

It happened a little after 2 p.m., and the suspect made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for a man who is about 50 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall who is heavy-set and has salt and pepper hair.

He was wearing a dark-checkered hooded sweatshirt and blue pants and may be operating a black 2001 Dodge Dakota truck, and may be with another man.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-584-3011.

