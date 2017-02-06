Person struck and killed by car in Greenwich

Police in Greenwich are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a car on Monday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m., on West Putnam Avenue at Western Junior Highway.

The person was seriously injured and later died from their injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.