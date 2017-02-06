Architect outlines potential stadium projects at UConn

University of Connecticut leaders are considering an athletic game changer.

The school just released a study by an architecture firm that looks into the feasibility of brand new baseball, softball, and soccer stadiums, as well as either upgrading or replacing the hockey arena.

“Sports give a good sense of what it means to be a Husky, and everything that comes along with it,” said UConn student Billy Burke. “You definitely don't want to be left behind, you see it happen all the time with a lot of campuses.”

The new baseball stadium would include lights, artificial turf, and a small indoor training facility.

The proposed new turf soccer field would include 5,500 seats and upgraded state-of-the-art locker rooms, the new softball field would seat 500 fans and feature an artificial turf outfield and two indoor batting cages.

The two hockey arena options are also intriguing. One plan calls for expanding the Freitas Ice Forum where the Husky women's team plays.

Another proposal calls for the construction of a brand new ice hockey arena so that the men's team can play their games on campus instead of at Hartford’s XL Center.

Other sports-loving students disagree. They feel spending big bucks on facilities, especially after a recent tuition increase, would be the wrong kind of game changer.

"Although I think athletics are an important part of UConn, I’d rather the money go toward more academic things that more students can benefit from,” said UConn student Brianna Mancuso.

The university has not provided any comments on this yet.

The architecture firm does not outline exactly how much the projects would cost, but looking at similar construction it would likely be tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions of dollars.

The architects say all of they could begin by next February.

To read the study, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.