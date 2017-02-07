Renovated home in Southington engulfed by fire

Southington fire officials said a home was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

Southington firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.

Multiple units responded to a home on Lepage Drive near Berlin Street shortly before 2:30 a.m., according to officials.

Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed but no one was in the home because it was undergoing renovations; specifically, floor renovations.

Lepage Drive is currently closed.

"This [home] is a total loss and we will be here all morning," said Chief Harold Clark, Southington Fire Department.

They said the residents were at a hotel.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

