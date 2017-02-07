Plowable snow expected for Thursday

The second of this week's two storms is expected to bring plowable snow into Connecticut Wednesday night and Thursday.

First, the state dealt with freezing rain and rain on Tuesday, and while several weather alerts have already expired, a freezing rain advisory remains in effect for the northern part of the state until 10 p.m.

All eyes are on a storm system moving into the state early Thursday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the state can expect anywhere between 6 and 12 inches of snow, with some areas seeing up to 18 inches, according to some models.

DePrest said before the big storm comes, the state will be dealing with record warmth on Wednesday. Temperatures will peak in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.

The air turns colder Wednesday night, and snow or a wintry mix is expected to move into the state after midnight, and will become steadier and possibly heavier in the pre-dawn hours on Thursday.

"Snow along with an influx of colder air will knock temperatures down. Temperatures should be in the upper 20s and lower 30s by dawn Thursday," DePrest said.

Ahead of Thursday's storm, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for the entire state, from Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

You can track the storm with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"Snow will be heavy at times Thursday and northerly winds could gust as high as 40 mph. This will cause some blowing and drifting," DePrest said.

Temperatures will likely drop through the 20s as the day goes on, and wind chills will drop into the single digits and teens.

"This storm will impact both the morning and evening commutes and we anticipate numerous cancellations," DePrest said.

He said the snow should end by late afternoon, early evening. The storm will move out, and conditions will improve Thursday night.

"The sky will become partly cloudy and a gusty north or northwesterly wind will usher in much colder air. Temperatures will drop to 5-15 degrees and wind chill temperatures will drop to zero or below," DePrest said.

Friday will be partly sunny, windy and cold, with temperatures only in the 20s.

A clipper will move through the state Friday night, and snow will likely develop by midnight.

Snow will linger into Saturday morning, and then will taper off to flurries or snow showers during the afternoon.

A light accumulation of snow is expected, possibly 1 to 4 inches.

The sky will stay cloudy on Saturday, and highs should range from 30 to 35 degrees, DePrest said.

