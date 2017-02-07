New London man arrested for stealing 2 pistols, an assault rifle and ammunition

David Johnson was arrested for stealing several weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police say. (New London police photos)

A reported weapons theft has landed a New London man with convictions in multiple states behind bars.

Police said they arrested David Johnson, 28, for stealing two pistols, an assault rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, five high capacity rifle magazines and 15 high capacity pistol magazines.

The report was taken by the Stonington Police Department on Monday. It did not disclose from where the weapons were taken.

Members of the New London Police Department, along with state police, determined that Johnson was the suspect.

New London police said they had contact with him during a traffic stop on Broad Street.

During the stop, police said they recovered two of the three stolen firearms. They said they also found hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

An executed search and seizure warrant was executed at Johnson's home on Bayonet Street and investigators said they found the third weapon.

Johnson was charged with three counts of possession of a stolen firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of an assault weapon and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He's being held on a $200,000 cash surety bond.

Police said the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about weapons or drugs is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-9107.

