Exotic birds saved from Hartford house fire

Firefighters rescued a couple of exotic birds from a house fire in Hartford.

It broke out at 72 Oxford St. before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire was knocked down about 40 minutes later.

Firefighters were checking for hot spots around 10:15 a.m. They deemed the fire under control just before 10:30 a.m.

Raul Ortiz of the Hartford Fire Department said the fire had been "running the walls."

There's no word on the extent of the damage, but heavy smoke could be seen up billowing from the top floor of the home.

Ortiz said they did not find anyone inside the home.

Fire officials reported that the homeowners were home at the time, but safely got out.

No injuries were reported.

Ortiz called the home a single family residence.

A cause has also not yet been determined, though officials believe it could have been electrical.

