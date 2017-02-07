Man with gunshot wound found in Hartford driveway

An injured man was found in the yard of an abandoned home on Tuesday (WFSB)

Part of Beckett Street in Hartford was taped off for a police investigation on Tuesday. (WFSB)

Police in Hartford are investigating after a man, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, was found in someone's driveway Tuesday morning.

A passerby saw the unidentified man in a driveway along Beckett Street, near Goodwin Park, around 11:45 a.m. That person called 911.

Police determined that the man had been in the driveway for four hours.

"We do believe the wound is non-survivable," said Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

The home where the man was found at is believed to be abandoned or in foreclosure. But, police said it is not known to them.

Linda Melendez lives behind the home, and said the house the man was found at has been empty for a year.

She said she hasn't seen any activity in that stretch, and that includes when she took her dogs to the backyard. She said it's eerie knowing the man was just feet away, and she didn't even know it.

"I didn't look, I didn't see anything until the cops came here," Melendez said.

Major crimes detectives canvassed the neighborhood, looking for clues. Neighbors say it's a tight-knit community that's rarely visited by police.

“Goodwin Park is right here, I don't think I’ve ever been on Becket Street in my career. It's a very quiet street,” Foley said.

Police say there's no reason for the public to feel they're in danger, but are looking for leads.

The victim's identity is still not known and as of last check, he is still in extremely critical condition.

