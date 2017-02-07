2.7.17 Chocolate Fruit Bark

Chocolate Fruit Bark

From Yehudis Wolvovsky at the Chabad Jewish Center

Ingredients:

200 grams (7 oz) good quality dark chocolate

200 grams (7 oz) good quality white chocolate

Assorted dried fruit and nuts (approximately one cup each)

Sea salt (optional)

Directions:

1. Line a 11″×17″ cookie sheet pan with parchment paper.

2. Choose which dried fruit and nuts you will use, and chop them into medium-small pieces. Set aside.

3. Melt the dark chocolate over a double boiler. When the chocolate is fully melted, spread it over the parchment paper. Freeze for approximately 10 minutes, until chocolate is firm.

4. Melt the white chocolate over a double boiler. Spread the white chocolate over the dark chocolate and immediately sprinkle the fruit and nuts over it, before the chocolate sets. (Note: Some white chocolate doesn't melt well-usually the lower-quality stuff. If you're having that problem, try adding a tablespoon of coconut oil. It often helps.)

5. Optional: sprinkle some sea salt over the bark to provide a contrasting flavor which will heighten the taste.

6. Freeze for 1-2 hours, then break into jagged pieces. Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place.