2.7.17 Chocolate Fruit Bark - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Better Recipes

2.7.17 Chocolate Fruit Bark

Posted: Updated:

Chocolate Fruit Bark

From Yehudis Wolvovsky at the Chabad Jewish Center

Ingredients:

                200 grams (7 oz) good quality dark chocolate

                200 grams (7 oz) good quality white chocolate

                Assorted dried fruit and nuts (approximately one cup each)

                Sea salt (optional)

Directions:

1.            Line a 11″×17″ cookie sheet pan with parchment paper.

2.            Choose which dried fruit and nuts you will use, and chop them into medium-small pieces. Set aside.

3.            Melt the dark chocolate over a double boiler. When the chocolate is fully melted, spread it over the parchment paper. Freeze for approximately 10 minutes, until chocolate is firm.

4.            Melt the white chocolate over a double boiler. Spread the white chocolate over the dark chocolate and immediately sprinkle the fruit and nuts over it, before the chocolate sets. (Note: Some white chocolate doesn't melt well-usually the lower-quality stuff. If you're having that problem, try adding a tablespoon of coconut oil. It often helps.)

5.            Optional: sprinkle some sea salt over the bark to provide a contrasting flavor which will heighten the taste.

6.            Freeze for 1-2 hours, then break into jagged pieces. Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place.