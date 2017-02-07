Chapel Street shooting investigated by New Haven police

A man was shot in the stomach in New Haven on Tuesday and police are searching for the suspect.

They said it happened in the area of Chapel Street and Winthrop Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was a man in his 30s. He has not been identified.

He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and listed in stable condition.

The suspect was only described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven detectives at 203-946-6304. Calls can be anonymous.

