PD: Person yells "bomb" or "gun" inside New Haven Superior courtroom

A man had to be removed from New Haven Superior Court on Tuesday and someone yelled "bomb" or "gun" in the court room.

The incident started when court marshals heard an unidentified man chanting in the New Haven Superior Court around 12:15 p.m. Connecticut State Police said the man did not need to be in the courtroom for his own case and did not know anyone in the room.

After being asked by the judge to leave the courtroom, the man "refused" to leave and had to be removed by the marshals, Connecticut State Police said. Around this time, someone "yelled either 'bomb' or 'gun' causing people in the courtroom to run out."

No weapons or bombs were located by Connecticut State Police.

Police said there were "minor injuries" reported during the incident.

The man, who refused to leave the courtroom, was being held by Connecticut State Police. No word on charges at this time.

