Racist fliers show up in Norwalk neighborhoods

Racist fliers were found in driveways and yards in Norwalk, and now police are trying to find out who is behind the letter that has left neighbors on edge.

The fliers say “Make America White Again,” and were in plastic sheets and weighed down by rocks. That wording is a play on President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan to “Make American Great Again.”

Police said it appears the fliers were thrown at random.

They were found in Norwalk’s cranberry neighborhood, in which homeowners found the letter.

"A resident on Newtown Avenue came to the police department with several fliers they'd found in their driveway and neighboring driveways, indicating, white power propaganda,” said Norwalk Police Lt. Terry Blake.

In addition to “Make America White Again,” the fliers said “we must secure the existence of our race and a future for our white children.”

"There are crazies out there all over, even in our little community here,” said Nancy Breakstone, of Norwalk.

On the bottom of the flier there was a link to an alt-right website, which states “We're white and we're not sorry.”

Eyewitness News reached out to that website, but did not hear back.

"The whole ‘Make America White Again,’ it kind of speaks for itself, and it’s a little ridiculous,” said Matthew Tumidajski.

While there is freedom of speech, charges could be filed if it is determined the fliers were done to intimidate or harass.

While police said they have never dealt with anything like this here, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups and incidents like this, the first month after the presidential election showed a rise in those reporting bias-based harassment and intimidation across the country.

"I just think it’s horrible, I mean America is not white, it didn't start out as being white here,” Breakstone said.

Police continue to investigate and anyone with information on the fliers is asked to call them.

