Gov. Malloy to unveil budget on Wednesday

Gov. Dannel Malloy unveiled a new facet of his budget proposal at the Smalley Academy in New Britain on Monday. (WFSB photo)

All eyes and ears will be at the State Capitol on Wednesday as Gov. Dannel Malloy unveils his budget.

There have been discussions about deficits and cuts, and soon the state will get details on what is in store.

Cities and towns have a lot at stake in the budget.

"Just for Litchfield alone, the cuts were $58,000. That may not seem like a lot but to us it is substantial,” said Litchfield First Selectman Leo Paul.

Cities and towns are still dealing with cuts handed out over the holidays, as $20 million was slashed from their education funding.

Republicans said they have a way to fix it. They would take money out of several state agency accounts, as well as the UConn Health Center.

"We don't believe we should be cutting from towns and cities, who are already overburdened with mandates, and then were cut in mid-stream,” said Republican State Rep. Themis Klarides.

The governor's budget analyst says the GOP proposal is not a serious one, and that "if Connecticut republicans were actually fiscally responsible, they would put any surplus into the rainy day fund."

There could be more sacrifice. Malloy is proposing cities and towns fund a third of the cost to fund teachers’ pensions. Wealthier towns with more resources would pay the most.

However, there is a little relief. The governor is willing to relax some mandates on education labor and taxes, which could soften the blow.

The governor is also going to propose a special review board to help about 20 cities and towns spend money wisely and get back on a better financial footing.

Other things to look for in the budget are more cuts to address the state's deficit of more than $1 billion next year.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.